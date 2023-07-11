 Lenovo V15 Iil (82c500wxih) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo V15 IIL 82C500WXIH Laptop

Lenovo V15 IIL 82C500WXIH Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 55,824 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
Key Specs
₹55,824 (speculated)
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.41 Kg weight
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo V15 IIL 82C500WXIH Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo V15 IIL 82C500WXIH Laptop in India is Rs. 55,824.  It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Lenovo V15-IIL (82C500WXIH) Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Upcoming

Lenovo V15 Iil 82c500wxih Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
  • Full HD Anti-glare Display
  • LED
General Information
  • V15-IIL (82C500WXIH)
  • 362.2 x 252 x 19 mm
  • 64-bit
  • 19 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Grey
  • 2.41 Kg weight
  • Lenovo
Memory
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • No
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 4.2
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 1.0 Ghz
  • Intel UHD
  • Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Lenovo V15 Iil 82c500wxih Laptop