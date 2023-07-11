Lenovo V15 Iil (82c500wxih) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 IIL 82C500WXIH Laptop Lenovo V15 IIL 82C500WXIH Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 55,824 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹55,824 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 2.41 Kg weight See full specifications

Lenovo V15 IIL 82C500WXIH Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Lenovo V15 IIL 82C500WXIH Laptop in India is Rs. 55,824. It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Lenovo V15 Iil 82c500wxih Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Touchscreen No

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display

Display Type LED General Information Model V15-IIL (82C500WXIH)

Dimensions(WxDxH) 362.2 x 252 x 19 mm

Operating System Type 64-bit

Thickness 19 Millimeter thickness

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Colour Grey

Weight 2.41 Kg weight

Brand Lenovo Memory Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte

RAM type DDR4

Capacity 8 GB

Memory Slots 1 Multimedia Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Webcam Yes

Speakers Dual Speakers

Video Recording 720p HD

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No Networking Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Bluetooth Yes

Wi-Fi Version 5

Bluetooth Version 4.2

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Clockspeed 1.0 Ghz

Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard Ports Headphone Jack Yes

Microphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1

SD Card Reader Yes

USB 3.0 slots 2 Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

