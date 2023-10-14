Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81w800tfin) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad S145 81W800TFIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad S145 81W800TFIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 49,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad S145 81W800TFIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad S145 81W800TFIN Laptop now with free delivery.