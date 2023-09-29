Lenovo V15 Itl (82kba03jih) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V14 Intel Core I3 11th Gen 14 Thin and Light Laptop
Lenovo V14 Intel Core I3 11th Gen 14" Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.5 kg)
The starting price for the Lenovo V15 ITL 82KBA03JIH Laptop in India is Rs. 29,990. At Amazon, the Lenovo V15 ITL 82KBA03JIH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 32,990. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.
