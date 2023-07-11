Lenovo V15 (82c700fpih) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 82C700FPIH Laptop Lenovo V15 82C700FPIH Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 32,390 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM.

Lenovo V15 82c700fpih Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Ion

Battery life 6 Hrs

Battery Cell 2 Cell

Power Supply 35 W AC Adapter W Display Details Display Type LED

Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Touchscreen No General Information Model V15 (82C700FPIH)

Weight 1.85 Kg weight

Operating System Type 64-bit

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Brand Lenovo

Colour Black Memory RAM speed 2400 Mhz

RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 1

Memory Layout 1x4 Gigabyte

Capacity 4 GB Multimedia Speakers Built-in Speakers

Webcam Resolution 0.3 MP

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Video Recording 720p HD

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Webcam Yes

Inbuilt Microphone Yes Networking Bluetooth Version 5.0

Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Wi-Fi Version 5 Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Clockspeed 3.4 Ghz

Graphic Processor AMD Radeon

Processor AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports Headphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1

Microphone Jack Yes Storage Hdd Capacity 1 TB

HDD type SATA

HDD Capacity 1 TB

Hdd Type SATA

HDD Speed(RPM) 5400 RPM

