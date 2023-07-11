Lenovo Thinkpad E14 (20ras1xh00) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RAS1XH00 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RAS1XH00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 40,990 in India with Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20ras1xh00 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Power Supply 45 W AC Adapter W

Battery Cell 3 Cell

Battery type Li-Po Display Details Display Type LED

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Pixel Density 157 ppi

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Touchscreen No General Information Operating System Type 64-bit

Model E14 (20RAS1XH00)

Weight 1.6 Kg weight

Colour Black

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Brand Lenovo Memory Memory Slots 1

RAM speed 2666 Mhz

Capacity 4 GB

RAM type DDR4

Memory Layout 1x4 Gigabyte Multimedia Webcam Yes

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Video Recording 720p HD

Sound Technologies Dolby Audio

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Speakers Built-in Speakers Networking Wi-Fi Version 6

Bluetooth Yes

Bluetooth Version 5.1

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Processor Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen)

Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Clockspeed 2.1 Ghz Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard Ports USB 2.0 slots 1

Usb Type C 1

Headphone Jack Yes

Ethernet Ports 1

Microphone Jack Yes Storage HDD Speed(RPM) 5400 RPM

HDD type SATA

HDD Capacity 1 TB

Hdd Type SATA

Hdd Capacity 1 TB

