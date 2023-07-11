 Lenovo Yoga 7 14irl8 (82yl008hin) Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Yoga 7 14IRL8 82YL008HIN Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 7 14IRL8 82YL008HIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 87,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen) Processor and RAM.
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
Key Specs
₹87,990 (speculated)
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1200 Pixels
1.49 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Yoga 7 14IRL8 82YL008HIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga 7 14IRL8 82YL008HIN Laptop in India is Rs. 87,990. It comes in the following colors: Tidal Teal.

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga 7 14IRL8 82YL008HIN Laptop in India is Rs. 87,990.  It comes in the following colors: Tidal Teal.

Lenovo Yoga 7 14IRL8 (82YL008HIN) Laptop (Core I5 13th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR5,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Upcoming

Lenovo Yoga 7 14irl8 82yl008hin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • 65 W
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • Yes
  • OLED
  • WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED Glare Touch HDR 500 100%DCI-P3 400 Nits 60Hz Glass
  • 162 ppi
  • 400 nits
  • 60 Hz
  • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
General Information
  • 14IRL8 (82YL008HIN)
  • 1.49 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 64-bit
  • 317.87 x 222.50 x 16.4 mm
  • 16.4 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Tidal Teal
  • Lenovo
Memory
  • LPDDR5
  • 1
  • 5200 Mhz
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphone
  • 1080p
  • Built-In Speaker
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.1
  • 6
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 3.4 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen)
Peripherals
  • , Dark Teal - English (US)
  • No
  • Yes
  • ClickPad + Lenovo Digital Pen
Ports
  • 4
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • M.2/Optane
    Lenovo Yoga 7 14irl8 82yl008hin Laptop