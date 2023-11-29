 Lg Gram 14z90q G.aj56a2 Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lg Laptop
LG Gram 14Z90Q G AJ56A2 Laptop

LG Gram 14Z90Q G AJ56A2 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 91,490 in India with Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Gram 14Z90Q G AJ56A2 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy LG Gram 14Z90Q G AJ56A2 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Key Specs
₹91,490
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1200 Pixels
1.9 Kg weight
LG Gram 14Z90Q G AJ56A2 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the LG Gram 14Z90Q G AJ56A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 91,490.  At Amazon, the LG Gram 14Z90Q G AJ56A2 ...Read More

The starting price for the LG Gram 14Z90Q G AJ56A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 91,490.  At Amazon, the LG Gram 14Z90Q G AJ56A2 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 98,999.  It comes in the following colors: Charcoal.

Lg Gram 14z90q G Aj56a2 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 162 ppi
  • No
  • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
  • 16:10 WUXGA (1920*1200) IPS Display
  • 90 Hz
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
General Information
  • 1.9 Kg weight
  • 16.8 Millimeter thickness
  • LG
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Charcoal
  • 14Z90Q-G.AJ56A2
  • 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 2
  • 2*4 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR5
Multimedia
  • HD Audio with DTS X Ultra
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 720
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Dual array microphones
Networking
  • 5.1
  • Yes
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 3 Years
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 3.3 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Full Size 79 Keys (US) / 80 Keys (UK)/83Keys(Japan), KBD
  • Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 111.6 x 69.6mm)
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Lg Gram 14z90q G Aj56a2 Laptop