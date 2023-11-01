 Lg Gram 17z90n V.ah75a2 Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lg Laptop
LG Gram 17Z90N V AH75A2 Laptop

LG Gram 17Z90N V AH75A2 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1065G7 (10th Gen) Processor , 17 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Gram 17Z90N V AH75A2 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy LG Gram 17Z90N V AH75A2 Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹99,990
17 Inches (43.18 cm)
Intel Core i7-1065G7 (10th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
1.35 Kg weight (Light-weight)
17 Hrs
LG Gram 17Z90N V AH75A2 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the LG Gram 17Z90N V AH75A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 99,990.  At Amazon, the LG Gram 17Z90N V AH75A2 ...Read More

The starting price for the LG Gram 17Z90N V AH75A2 Laptop in India is Rs. 99,990.  At Amazon, the LG Gram 17Z90N V AH75A2 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 84,489.  It comes in the following colors: Dark Silver.

Lg Gram 17z90n V Ah75a2 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 17 Hrs
Display Details
  • 17 Inches (43.18 cm)
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • No
  • LED
  • HD LCD Backlit IPS Display
  • 178 ppi
General Information
  • Dark Silver
  • 17Z90N-V.AH75A2
  • LG
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • 380.6 x 265.7 x 17.4 mm
  • 17.4 Millimeter thickness
  • 1.35 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Memory
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 8 GB
  • 3200 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • Dual Microphones
  • DTS: X Ultra
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
  • Yes
Performance
  • 1.3 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Plus
  • Intel Core i7-1065G7 (10th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Precision Touch Pad with Scroll and Gesture Function
  • Yes
  • No
Ports
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
