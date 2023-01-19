 Micromax Canvas A1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Canvas A1

    Micromax Canvas A1

    Micromax Canvas A1 is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas A1 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas A1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22550/heroimage/micromax-canvas-a1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22550/images/Design/micromax-canvas-a1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22550/images/Design/micromax-canvas-a1-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22550/images/Design/micromax-canvas-a1-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22550/images/Design/micromax-canvas-a1-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1700 mAh
    Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    5 MP
    1700 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 5,900 M.R.P. ₹19,999
    Buy Now

    Micromax Canvas A1 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas A1 price in India starts at Rs.6,499. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas A1 is Rs.5,400 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas A1 price in India starts at Rs.6,499. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas A1 is Rs.5,400 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas A1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 1700 mAh
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 160 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 160 Hours(2G)
    • 1700 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 2560 x 1920 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    Design
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 218 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • September 15, 2014 (Official)
    • Android One
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    • Canvas A1
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax Canvas A1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas A1 in India?

    Micromax Canvas A1 price in India at 3,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas A1?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas A1?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas A1 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas A1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas A1 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax Canvas A1