Micromax Bharat 2 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Bharat 2 Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 3,959 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.