 Micromax Bharat 2 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Bharat 2 Plus

    Micromax Bharat 2 Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 3,959 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bharat 2 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bharat 2 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹3,959
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1600 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    ₹ 3,490 M.R.P. ₹4,499
    Micromax Bharat 2 Plus Price in India

    Micromax Bharat 2 Plus price in India starts at Rs.3,959. The lowest price of Micromax Bharat 2 Plus is Rs.3,490 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Bharat 2 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 1600 mAh
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 160 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 1600 mAh
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 160 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • No
    • No
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 63.4 mm
    • 120 grams
    • 10.8 mm
    • Champagne
    • 125 mm
    Display
    • 233 ppi
    • 57.46 %
    • TFT
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    General
    • Micromax
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Bharat 2 Plus
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    • September 25, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 28 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax Bharat 2 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Bharat 2 Plus in India?

    Micromax Bharat 2 Plus price in India at 2,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bharat 2 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Bharat 2 Plus?

    How long does the Micromax Bharat 2 Plus last?

    What is the Micromax Bharat 2 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bharat 2 Plus Waterproof?

    Micromax Bharat 2 Plus