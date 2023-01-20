 Micromax X250 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax X250

    Micromax X250 is a phone, available price is Rs 2,475 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1300 mAh Battery and 500 KB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax X250 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax X250 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹2,475
    500 KB
    2 inches (5.08 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1300 mAh
    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax X250 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 480(2G)
    • Up to 10(2G)
    • Up to 480(2G)
    • 1300 mAh
    • Up to 10(2G)
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 15.20 mm
    • 76 grams
    • 110 mm
    • 47 mm
    • Black
    Display
    • 176 x 220 pixels
    • 2 inches (5.08 cm)
    • 141 ppi
    • 24.35 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • Micromax
    • X250
    • May 17, 2009
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Music Formats: Yes, Multi Format Music Player with Vibration Speakers (MP3 / AMR / MIDI / WAV) Background Music Playback Flight Mode
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • GPRS: Class 10, 32 - 48 kbps
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, SMS Storage 185
    • Yes
    • No
    • Twin LED Torch Light, Motion Sensor, Clock, Alarm, Image Viewer/Organiser
    • Yes, SMS Storage 185
    • Yes, 500 Entries
    Storage
    • 500 KB
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Micromax X250