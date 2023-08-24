Surprise! Google Chrome to bring this big feature for iPhones

Apple has such an influence on people and companies that they always try to alter their operating system. Ever since Apple's launch, it has created an image of bringing unique products from what the rivals offer. For instance, Safari has its URL bar at the bottom of the iPhone screen. Now, it looks like Google is doing the same for Chrome. Let's check out what the new Chrome update has changed for iPhone users.

Google Chrome update

According to a shared post by Steve Moser from MacRumors on X (formerly Twitter), Apple's new TestFlight version of Chrome on iOS is allowing users to move the address bar to the bottom of the screen. The post was shared with the screenshot and it said, “Google Chrome for iOS updated with Bottom Omnibox Setting. It was just added to the Testflight version of Chrome for iOS.”

The Verge reported that a few years back the feature was also available for Android users but later it was removed.

The feature can be accessed in two different ways. One is that you long-press the address bar and it will ask you to pick options to move the address bar to the bottom of the screen. Secondly, the location of the bar can also be changed through Chrome settings. This new feature will enable users to swiftly change the address bar as per their preferences.

The Verge says that the feature may be made available to different regions as of now. So note that all TestFlight users might be able to test this new Chrome feature.

If the feature rolls out for everyone in the future, then it will come in very handy as now the smartphone screens are bigger than ever and it will give users a chance to do things differently.