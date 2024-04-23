OnePlus Nord CE 3 price reduces after Nord CE 4 launch- Check new price and discount offers

In a move to shake up the mid-range smartphone market, OnePlus has made significant price cuts to its OnePlus Nord CE 3, hot on the heels of the recent launch of its successor, the OnePlus Nord CE 4. The OnePlus Nord CE 3, originally unveiled in July of last year, now presents a more enticing offer with its reduced price tags across both variants.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price Cuts

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 initially hit the shelves with two configurations: an 8GB RAM variant and a 12GB RAM variant, priced at ₹26,999 and ₹28,999, respectively. Now, consumers can grab the 8GB version for a reduced price of ₹22,999, marking a substantial ₹4,000 drop. Similarly, the 12GB variant sees a price cut of ₹1,000, bringing its cost down to ₹27,999. These adjustments make the OnePlus Nord CE 3 even more accessible to budget-conscious buyers.

OnePlus Nord CE 3- Colour Options and Additional Discounts

Available in Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer colour options, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 offers users a choice between two stylish finishes. Furthermore, OnePlus sweetens the deal by extending an instant discount of ₹2,000 for purchases made using ICICI and HDFC Bank cards, adding further value for prospective buyers.

OnePlus Nord CE 3- Specifications Overview

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 boasts an expansive 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a vibrant and responsive user experience. With a commendable 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, users can enjoy immersive visuals without intrusive bezels.

Under the hood, the smartphone packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 782G chipset, delivering enhanced performance compared to its predecessor. Coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, the Nord CE 3 promises seamless multitasking and ample space for media and apps.

OnePlus's decision to slash prices on the Nord CE 3 reflects the company's commitment to providing competitive offerings in the mid-range smartphone segment. With its impressive specifications and now more affordable price points, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 presents an appealing option for consumers seeking premium features without breaking the bank. Whether it's the sleek design, powerful performance, or generous discounts, OnePlus continues to cater to the diverse needs of smartphone enthusiasts.