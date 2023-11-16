Moto G24 5g - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Moto G24 5G Moto G24 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 11,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MT6877 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹11,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.58 inches (16.71 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MT6877 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto G24 5G Price in India The starting price for the Moto G24 5G in India is Rs. 11,999. This is the Moto G24 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Moto G24 5G in India is Rs. 11,999. This is the Moto G24 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Moto G24 5G (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Moto G24 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MT6877

Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 8 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 18W

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Sensor CMOS image sensor

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

OIS Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Pixel Density 400 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date January 1, 2024 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand Moto Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes Performance CPU Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 8 GB

Graphics Mali-G68 MC4

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 6 nm

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MT6877 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

