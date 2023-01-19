 Moto Z2 Force Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Moto Phones Moto Z2 Force

    Moto Z2 Force

    Moto Z2 Force is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 34,998 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Tru-Octa Core (2.35 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280) Processor, 2730 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto Z2 Force from HT Tech. Buy Moto Z2 Force now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30752/heroimage/moto-z2-force-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30752/images/Design/moto-z2-force-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30752/images/Design/moto-z2-force-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30752/images/Design/moto-z2-force-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30752/images/Design/moto-z2-force-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹34,998
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Tru-Octa Core (2.35 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    5 MP
    2730 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹34,998
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    2730 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Moto Z2 Force Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 2730 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Turbo Power
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 2730 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Dual-Color LED Flash
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 120 fps 1280x720 @ 240 fps
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    Design
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
    • 143 grams
    • Super Black
    • 6.1 mm
    • 155.8 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 76 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 70.26 %
    • Yes
    • 534 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 16:9
    • P-OLED
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    General
    • February 15, 2018 (Official)
    • Moto
    • Yes
    • Z2 Force
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Stock
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 10 nm
    • Tru-Octa Core (2.35 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
    • Adreno 540
    • LPDDR4
    • LPDDR4
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • Up to 49.6 GB
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Moto Z2 Force FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto Z2 Force in India?

    Moto Z2 Force price in India at 14,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 2730 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto Z2 Force?

    How many colors are available in Moto Z2 Force?

    What is the Moto Z2 Force Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto Z2 Force Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Moto Z2 Force