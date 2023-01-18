Mphone 6 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

MPhone 6 MPhone 6 is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3250 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MPhone 6 from HT Tech. Buy MPhone 6 now with free delivery.