 Mphone 6 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Mphone Phones MPhone 6

    MPhone 6

    MPhone 6 is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3250 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MPhone 6 from HT Tech. Buy MPhone 6 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27907/heroimage/mphone-6-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27907/images/Design/mphone-6-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3250 mAh
    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    3250 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Mphone 6 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 3250 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 3250 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 13 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 13 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Black, Gold, Grey, White, Rose
    • 8.6 mm
    • 153 mm
    • 77.8 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 69.9 %
    • 401 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • 6
    • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    • Yes
    • mPhone
    • December 24, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • MediaTek MT6753
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Back
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Mphone 6