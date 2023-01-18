 Realme C30s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C30s

    Realme C30s is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 6,250 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C30s from HT Tech. Buy Realme C30s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,250
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    8 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Realme C30s Price in India

    Realme C30s price in India starts at Rs.6,250. The lowest price of Realme C30s is Rs.7,150 on amazon.in.

    Realme C30s Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2
    • CMOS
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 164.2 mm
    • Stripe Blue, Stripe Black
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.5 mm
    • 75.7 mm
    • 186 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 88.7 %
    • 400 nits
    • 60 Hz
    • 270 ppi
    • 20:9
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 82.06 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v12
    • realme
    • September 23, 2022 (Official)
    • Realme UI
    • C30s
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.124 W/kg, Body: 0.823 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • No
    Performance
    • Unisoc SC9863A
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 28 nm
    • PowerVR GE8322
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Realme C30s