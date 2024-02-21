Msi Modern 14 B10mw 660in Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Modern 14 Intel 11th Gen i3 1115G4 35CM FHD 60Hz Laptop
MSI Modern 14, Intel 11th Gen. i3-1115G4, 35CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/ Windows 11 Home/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C11M-031IN
The starting price for the MSI Modern 14 B10MW 660IN Laptop in India is Rs. 31,990. At Amazon, the MSI Modern 14 B10MW 660IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 29,090. It comes in the following colors: Carbon Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.