Msi Modern 14 B10mw 660in Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Modern 14 B10MW 660IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 31,990 in India with Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 14 B10MW 660IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 14 B10MW 660IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 21 February 2024
Key Specs
₹31,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.3 Kg weight (Light-weight)
6 Hrs
See full specifications
₹29,090 45% OFF
MSI Modern 14 B10MW 660IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI Modern 14 B10MW 660IN Laptop in India is Rs. 31,990.  At Amazon, the MSI Modern 14 B10MW 660IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 29,090.  It comes in the following colors: Carbon Grey.

45% off

MSI Modern 14 Intel 11th Gen i3 1115G4 35CM FHD 60Hz Laptop

MSI Modern 14, Intel 11th Gen. i3-1115G4, 35CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/ Windows 11 Home/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C11M-031IN
₹52,990 ₹29,090
Out of Stock
36% off

MSI Core i3 12th Gen 8 GB 256 GB SSD Windows 11 Home Modern 14 C12M 446IN Thin and Light Laptop

MSI Core i3 12th Gen - (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Modern 14 C12M-446IN Thin and Light Laptop (14 Inch, Urban Silver, 1.4 Kg)
₹54,990 ₹34,990
30% off

MSI Modern 15 Intel 11th Gen i3 1115G4 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop

MSI Modern 15, Intel 11th Gen. i3-1115G4, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B11M-063IN
₹49,990 ₹34,990
Msi Modern 14 B10mw 660in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery life

    6 Hrs

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

Display Details

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display (60 Hz Refresh Rate)

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

General Information

  • Model

    B10MW-660IN

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Carbon Grey

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Thickness

    16.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.3 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    319 x 220 x 16.9 mm

Memory

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • RAM speed

    2666 Mhz

  • Memory Layout

    1*4 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    4 GB

Multimedia

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    2 x 2 W Stereo Speakers with Hi-Res Audio

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in microphone

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Audio Solution

    Realtek ALC 233

Networking

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Clockspeed

    2.1 Ghz

Peripherals

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad

  • Keyboard

    Single Backlight White Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

Ports

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹82,490
₹124,590
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook Go 15 E510MA EJ001W Laptop

4 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹27,300
₹48,500
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹58,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now
    Msi Modern 14 B10mw 660in Laptop