Msi Modern 14 B5m 045in Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Modern 14 B5M 045IN Laptop MSI Modern 14 B5M 045IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 50,020 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5500U Processor and 8 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 14 B5M 045IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 14 B5M 045IN Laptop now with free delivery.