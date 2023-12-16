 Msi Prestige 14 A10ras 099in Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(16 December, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS 099IN Laptop

MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS 099IN Laptop

MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS 099IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 71,990 in India with Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS 099IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS 099IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 December 2023
Key Specs
₹71,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.29 Kg weight (Light-weight)
See full specifications
₹62,890 19% OFF
MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS 099IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS 099IN Laptop in India is Rs. 71,990.  At Amazon, the MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS 099IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 62,890.  It comes in the following colors: Pink.

MSI GF63 Thin Intel 11th Gen i5 11400H 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI GF63 Thin, Intel 11th Gen. i5-11400H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6/Black/1.86Kg), 11UC-867IN
₹78,000 ₹62,890
Icon
Msi Prestige 14 A10ras 099in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery Icon
  • 90 W AC Adapter W
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Po
Display Details Icon
  • LED
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display
  • 157 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
General Information Icon
  • Pink
  • 1.29 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 64-bit
  • 15.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Prestige 14 A10RAS-099IN
  • 319 x 215 x 15.9 mm
  • MSI
Memory Icon
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 16 GB
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
Multimedia Icon
  • No
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Dual Speakers
  • Realtek ALC 298
Networking Icon
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • Yes
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.0
Others Icon
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance Icon
  • Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen)
  • 2 GB
  • NVIDIA Geforce MX330
  • 1.8 Ghz
Peripherals Icon
  • Yes
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Gaming Keyboard
Ports Icon
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage Icon
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS 099IN Laptop Competitors
    Msi Prestige 14 A10ras 099in Laptop