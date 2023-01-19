 Nexian Nv 45 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nexian NV 45

    Nexian NV 45 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 3,572 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nexian NV 45 from HT Tech. Buy Nexian NV 45 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27238/heroimage/nexian-nv-45-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27238/images/Design/nexian-nv-45-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27238/images/Design/nexian-nv-45-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27238/images/Design/nexian-nv-45-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27238/images/Design/nexian-nv-45-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,572
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    3.2 MP
    1750 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Nexian Nv 45 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 1750 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 3.2 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • 1750 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 3.2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 10.6 mm
    • 66 mm
    • 140.5 grams
    • Black
    • 132.5 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 63.79 %
    • Yes
    • 218 ppi
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • NV-45
    • Nexian
    • December 18, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Nexian Nv 45