Icon
Home Opinion Google's Gemini: Is the new artificial intelligence model really better than ChatGPT?

Google's Gemini: Is the new artificial intelligence model really better than ChatGPT?

Google Deepmind has recently announced Gemini, its new AI model to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Dec 17 2023, 06:31 IST
Icon
Google Search 2023: Jawan, Gadar 2 to Pathaan, check these top 10 most-searched movies
Google Gemini
1/11 As 2023 draws to a close, most people would be eager to know the cinematic gems that captivated audiences throughout the year. Google, the search engine giant, compiles its 'Year in Search' lists, revealing what captured the attention of the masses in various categories. Here, we'll explore the top 10 most searched movies on Google India in 2023.
image caption
2/11 #1. Jawan: Released in September 2023, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' made a significant impact with its gripping action sequences, compelling storyline, and thought-provoking social commentary. (Red Chillies/ YouTube)
image caption
3/11 #2. Gadar 2: In August 2023, 'Gadar 2' rekindled the passion of millions, continuing the love story of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel against the backdrop of India-Pakistan tensions. (ZEE5)
image caption
4/11 #2. Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' delves into the life of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, exploring his role in the Manhattan Project and the moral dilemmas surrounding the development of the atomic bomb. (YouTube)
image caption
5/11 #4. Adipurush: Om Raut's 'Adipurush' promised a visually stunning reimagining of the Ramayana, featuring Prabhas as the noble Rama and Saif Ali Khan as the formidable Lankesh. (T-Series)
image caption
6/11 #5. Pathaan: Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, 'Pathaan' follows a retired RAW agent pulled back into action to thwart a terrorist attack. The film explores themes of patriotism, duty, and sacrifice. (YRF)
image caption
7/11 #6. The Kerala Story: Directed by Sudipto Sen, 'The Kerala Story' became a summer hit, starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idna. (Facebook)
image caption
8/11 #7. Jailer: Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and headlined by Rajinikanth, 'Jailer' became a Tamil blockbuster with a star-studded cast and cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. (YouTube)
image caption
9/11 #8. Leo: Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' is a Tamil-language action thriller featuring Vijay in the lead role. Inspired by 'A History of Violence,' the film follows Parthi, a café owner pursued by gangsters. (YouTube)
image caption
10/11 #9. Tiger 3: Directed by Maneesh Sharma and starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, 'Tiger 3' became a box office success with its engaging storyline and international appeal within the YRF spy Universe. (YRF)
image caption
11/11 #10. Varisu: Directed and written by Vamshi Paidipally, 'Varisu' stars Thalapathi Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in an action-suspense thriller released on January 11, 2023. The film explores a young man's return to help his family amid challenges posed by a rival. (YouTube)
Google Gemini
icon View all Images
What distinguishes Gemini from earlier generative AI models such as LaMDA is that it’s a “multi-modal model. (Google)

Google Deepmind has recently announced Gemini, its new AI model to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. While both models are examples of “generative AI”, which learn to find patterns of input training information to generate new data (pictures, words or other media), ChatGPT is a large language model (LLM) which focuses on producing text.

In the same way that ChatGPT is a web app for conversations that is based on the neural network know as GPT (trained on huge amounts of text), Google has a conversational web app called Bard which was based on a model called LaMDA (trained on dialogue). But Google is now upgrading that based on Gemini.

What distinguishes Gemini from earlier generative AI models such as LaMDA is that it's a “multi-modal model”. This means that it works directly with multiple modes of input and output: as well as supporting text input and output, it supports images, audio and video. Accordingly, a new acronym is emerging: LMM (large multimodal model), not to be confused with LLM.

In September, OpenAI announced a model called GPT-4Vision that can work with images, audio and text as well. However, it is not a fully multimodal model in the way that Gemini promises to be.

For example, while ChatGPT-4, which is powered by GPT-4V, can work with audio inputs and generate speech outputs, OpenAI has confirmed that this is done by converting speech to text on input using another deep learning model called Whisper. ChatGPT-4 also converts text to speech on output using a different model, meaning that GPT-4V itself is working purely with text.

Likewise, ChatGPT-4 can produce images, but it does so by generating text prompts that are passed to a separate deep learning model called Dall-E 2, which converts text descriptions into images.

In contrast, Google designed Gemini to be “natively multimodal”. This means that the core model directly handles a range of input types (audio, images, video and text) and can directly output them too.

The verdict

The distinction between these two approaches might seem academic, but it's important. The general conclusion from Google's technical report and other qualitative tests to date is that the current publicly available version of Gemini, called Gemini 1.0 Pro, is not generally as good as GPT-4, and is more similar in its capabilities to GPT 3.5.

Google also announced a more powerful version of Gemini, called Gemini 1.0 Ultra, and presented some results showing that it is more powerful than GPT-4. However, it is difficult to assess this, for two reasons. The first reason is that Google has not released Ultra yet, so results cannot be independently validated at present.

The second reason why it's hard to assess Google's claims is that it chose to release a somewhat deceptive demonstration video, see below. The video shows the Gemini model commenting interactively and fluidly on a live video stream.

However, as initially reported by Bloomberg, the demonstration in the video was not carried out in real time. For example, the model had learned some specific tasks beforehand, such the three cup and ball trick, where Gemini tracks which cup the ball is under. To do this, it had been provided with a sequence of still images in which the presenter's hands are on the cups being swapped.

Promising future

Despite these issues, I believe that Gemini and large multimodal models are an extremely exciting step forward for generative AI. That's both because of their future capabilities, and for the competitive landscape of AI tools. As I noted in a previous article, GPT-4 was trained on about 500 billion words – essentially all good-quality, publicly available text.

The performance of deep learning models is generally driven by increasing model complexity and amount of training data. This has led to the question of how further improvements could be achieved, since we have almost run out of new training data for language models. However, multimodal models open up enormous new reserves of training data – in the form of images, audio and videos.

AIs such as Gemini, which can be directly trained on all of this data, are likely to have much greater capabilities going forward. For example, I would expect that models trained on video will develop sophisticated internal representations of what is called “naïve physics”. This is the basic understanding humans and animals have about causality, movement, gravity and other physical phenomena.

I am also excited about what this means for the competitive landscape of AI. For the past year, despite the emergence of many generative AI models, OpenAI's GPT models have been dominant, demonstrating a level of performance that other models have not been able to approach.

Google's Gemini signals the emergence of a major competitor that will help to drive the field forward. Of course, OpenAI is almost certainly working on GPT-5, and we can expect that it will also be multimodal and will demonstrate remarkable new capabilities.

All that being said, I am keen the see the emergence of very large multimodal models that are open-source and non-commercial, which I hope are on the way in the coming years.

I also like some features of Gemini's implementation. For example, Google has announced a version called Gemini Nano, that is much more lightweight and capable of running directly on mobile phones.

Lightweight models like this reduce the environmental impact of AI computing and have many benefits from a privacy perspective, and I am sure that this development will lead to competitors following suit. 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 06:30 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, California in pact to end workplace harassment suit
China
China's video games market recovers in 2023, domestic sales surpass $42.6 billion
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon