 Oppo Find 5 Mini Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO Find 5 Mini

    OPPO Find 5 Mini

    OPPO Find 5 Mini is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 10,000 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Find 5 Mini from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Find 5 Mini now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20456/heroimage/oppo-find-5-mini-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20456/images/Design/oppo-find-5-mini-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20456/images/Design/oppo-find-5-mini-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20456/images/Design/oppo-find-5-mini-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,000
    4 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,000
    4 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    8 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Oppo Find 5 Mini Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 2000 mAh
    Camera
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 68 mm
    • 137 mm
    • 128 grams
    • 7.7 mm
    Display
    • 65.22 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 234 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Find 5 Mini
    • No
    • OPPO
    • February 18, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 32 bit
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Oppo Find 5 Mini FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo Find 5 Mini in India?

    Oppo Find 5 Mini price in India at 6,800 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo Find 5 Mini?

    How many colors are available in Oppo Find 5 Mini?

    What is the Oppo Find 5 Mini Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo Find 5 Mini Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Oppo Find 5 Mini