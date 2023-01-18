Oppo Find 5 Mini Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO Find 5 Mini OPPO Find 5 Mini is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 10,000 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Find 5 Mini from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Find 5 Mini now with free delivery.