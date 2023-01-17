Oppo A37 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Oppo A37 Summary

The OPPO A37, which was launched in 2016, is a budget smartphone that comes with a decent display and in numerous configurations for the selfie camera. It is 7.68mm thick and weighs around 136g. The smartphone is available in three colour variants: Gold, Grey and Rose Gold colours. It runs ColorOS 3.0 operating system and is powered by Android 5.1.



Price



The Oppo A37 was available in a single 2 GB RAM configuration for Rs. 10,000 at the time of its release.



Storage



The Oppo A37 comes with 16 GB of internal storage that can be upgraded up to 128 GB via a microSD card.



Display



The phone has a 5-inch touchscreen display with a pixel density of 293 ppi and a resolution of 720x1280 pixels (ppi). It has a Screen to Body Ratio of 67.68 percent and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v4.



Processor



A 1.2GHz quad-core Cortex A53 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916 processor powers the Oppo A37 and it has an Adreno 306 graphic card embedded in it.



Camera



The Oppo A37 includes a single camera configuration on the back, having an 8 MP camera with extra-large 1.4 micrometre pixels and a 0.79 cm (1/3.2") sensor. Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face identification, and Touch to Focus are amongst the features of the back camera setup. The phone has a 5 megapixel camera on the front, with Beautify 4.0 mode. Continuous Shooting and High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) are different shooting modes available on the smartphone and it can record a video in full HD resolution (1920×1080) at 30 fps.



Battery



The Oppo A37 comes with a 2630 mAh battery support.



Top rivals



Redmi 9, Samsung Galaxy M12, Vivo Y12 and Infinix Hot 10 are amongst its top competitors in this price segment.



Other features



The Oppo A37 is a dual-SIM phone that accepts Nano-SIM cards. Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.00, USB OTG, FM radio, 3G, and 4G are all available on the Oppo A37 (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and compass/magnetometer are amongst the smartphone's sensors.



