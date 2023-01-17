 Oppo A37 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO A37

    OPPO A37

    OPPO A37 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 12,899 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2630 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A37 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A37 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28569/heroimage/99280-v1-oppo-a37-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28569/images/Design/99280-v1-oppo-a37-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28569/images/Design/99280-v1-oppo-a37-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28569/images/Design/99280-v1-oppo-a37-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28569/images/Design/99280-v1-oppo-a37-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,899
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2630 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,899
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2630 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Oppo A37 Summary

    The OPPO A37, which was launched in 2016, is a budget smartphone that comes with a decent display and in numerous configurations for the selfie camera. It is 7.68mm thick and weighs around 136g. The smartphone is available in three colour variants: Gold, Grey and Rose Gold colours. It runs ColorOS 3.0 operating system and is powered by Android 5.1.

    Price

    The Oppo A37 was available in a single 2 GB RAM configuration for Rs. 10,000 at the time of its release.

    Storage

    The Oppo A37 comes with 16 GB of internal storage that can be upgraded up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

    Display

    The phone has a 5-inch touchscreen display with a pixel density of 293 ppi and a resolution of 720x1280 pixels (ppi). It has a Screen to Body Ratio of 67.68 percent and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v4.

    Processor

    A 1.2GHz quad-core Cortex A53 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916 processor powers the Oppo A37 and it has an Adreno 306 graphic card embedded in it.

    Camera

    The Oppo A37 includes a single camera configuration on the back, having an 8 MP camera with extra-large 1.4 micrometre pixels and a 0.79 cm (1/3.2") sensor. Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face identification, and Touch to Focus are amongst the features of the back camera setup. The phone has a 5 megapixel camera on the front, with Beautify 4.0 mode. Continuous Shooting and High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) are different shooting modes available on the smartphone and it can record a video in full HD resolution (1920×1080) at 30 fps.

    Battery

    The Oppo A37 comes with a 2630 mAh battery support.

    Top rivals

    Redmi 9, Samsung Galaxy M12, Vivo Y12 and Infinix Hot 10 are amongst its top competitors in this price segment.

    Other features

    The Oppo A37 is a dual-SIM phone that accepts Nano-SIM cards. Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.00, USB OTG, FM radio, 3G, and 4G are all available on the Oppo A37 (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and compass/magnetometer are amongst the smartphone's sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.oppo.com/in/smartphone-a37/ https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/oppo-a37-3588%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Oppo A37 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2630 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 2630 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • No
    • F2.4
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size)
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 7.6 mm
    • 136 grams
    • Gold, Grey, Rose Gold
    • 71 mm
    • 143.1 mm
    • Back: Aluminium
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • 67.68 %
    General
    • No
    • June 27, 2016 (Official)
    • A37
    • OPPO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • ColorOS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 2 GB
    • 28 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • Adreno 306
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    • eMMC 4.5
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Oppo A37 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A37 in India?

    Oppo A37 price in India at 10,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2630 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A37?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A37?

    What is the Oppo A37 Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A37 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Oppo A37