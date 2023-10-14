 Oppo A38 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A38

OPPO A38 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 11,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A38 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A38 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹11,990
128 GB
6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
MediaTek Helio G85
50 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
OPPO A38 Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO A38 in India is Rs. 11,990.  This is the OPPO A38 base model with 4 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the OPPO A38 in India is Rs. 11,990.  This is the OPPO A38 base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Glowing Black and Glowing Gold.

OPPO A38

(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glowing Black, Glowing Gold
Out of Stock

Oppo A38 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • 5 MP
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Yes
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • OV50D
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 75 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IPX4, IPX5
  • 8.1 mm
  • 190 grams
  • Dust proof
  • Glowing Black, Glowing Gold
  • 163.7 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 269 ppi
  • 89.80 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 84.62 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90 Hz
  • 720 nits
  • 20:9
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
General
  • September 8, 2023 (Official)
  • OPPO
  • Android v13
  • ColorOS
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 1.09 W/kg, Body: 0.88 W/kg
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Side
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
OPPO A38 News

Icon
Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date is out! Check details.
The Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date announced! Check what is special
06 Oct 2023
Check out the expected Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date.
Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date: Here is when this foldable is expected to be unveiled
04 Oct 2023
Reno 10 5G
Oppo Reno 10 5G Review: A visual delight!
05 Sep 2023
Oppo F21 Pro
Oppo F21 Pro price plunges on Flipkart as platform rolls out new year deals
20 Jul 2023
All you need to know about the Oppo Reno 7 Pro.
Sale Alert! Buy Oppo Reno7 Pro with this delightful price cut
10 Jul 2023
Oppo A78 5G
BIG leak! Oppo A78 4G design and specifications revealed; Can feature 50MP camera
30 Jun 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

    Oppo A38