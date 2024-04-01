 Oppo F25 Pro 5G now launched in a new Coral Purple colour option: Check out design, specs, more | Mobile News

Oppo F25 Pro 5G now launched in a new Coral Purple colour option: Check out design, specs, more

Oppo F25 Pro 5G now comes with a new Coral Purple colour variant. Know how the new variant is curated with Oppo’s Glow Finish technology.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 16:03 IST
OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera
Oppo F25 Pro 5G
1/5 1. Stunning Design: OPPO F25 Pro 5G is set to debut in India on February 29, 2024 with a sleek 7.54mm profile and a captivating Lava Red finish. Its 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, reinforced with Panda Glass, offers an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and sharp details. 
2/5 2. Exceptional Durability: Weighing just 177g, the F25 Pro 5G boasts an IP65 rating, ensuring superior dust protection and water resistance. In fact, OPPO F25 Pro is the slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating. Crafted from PC-GF, it combines matte sides with a polished back for a luxurious feel, while its Sunshine Ring camera panel highlights its impressive triple-camera setup.  (Oppo)
3/5 3. Triple-Camera Brilliance: Featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, the F25 Pro 5G delivers exceptional clarity and detail in every shot. Its 32MP selfie camera, housed in a punch-hole display, ensures vibrant and sharp selfies. 
4/5 4. Revolutionary 4K Recording: Setting a new standard, the F25 Pro 5G supports 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras, delivering razor-sharp clarity and detail. With AI Smart Image Matting, it enables effortless subject extraction and offers customised beauty effects for stunning photos.  
5/5 5. AI-Powered Photography: The F25 Pro 5G introduces AI Smart Image Matting for easy subject extraction and customised beauty effects. Its photography AI recognises subjects' race, gender, and age for tailored enhancements, while AI portrait super-resolution ensures optimal face clarity in all lighting conditions.  
Oppo F25 Pro 5G
Check out the Oppo F25 Pro 5G Coral Purple variant. (Oppo)

Oppo recently launched the F25 Pro 5G smartphone on February 2024. The smartphone was introduced in the mid-range segment with some upgraded features and specifications. Now, the company has launched a new Coral Purple colour variant for the Oppo F25 Pro 5G. Previously, the smartphone was announced in two colour variants, Lava Red and Ocean Blue. Now, the addition of a new colour will allow users to have more options to choose from. Know what the new Oppo F25 Pro 5G Coral Purple variant has in store for users.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Coral Purple variant

Oppo F25 Pro 5G has a new addition with the Coral Purple variant which is inspired by the purple corals found in the depths of the ocean. This colour variant comes with a lilac hue which was achieved with the help of Glow Finish technology. According to Oppo, the new technology elevates the soft visual experience and tones of the device. The new colour variant also comes with a dual-layer design which was curated with the help of the Magnetic Particle process. The first layer showcases coral reefs and hints of mist and clouds, whereas the second layer provides the device with a diamond texture due to UV DTF (Direct-to-Film) technology.

Also read: Oppo F25 Pro alternatives

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Coral Purple variant price and availability

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G  with Coral Purple variant is available to order on OPPO Store, Flipkart, and Amazon. Additionally, the smartphone will be also available at your nearest retail outlets at a starting price of Rs.23999. Oppo is also offering an exciting Rs.2000 cashback on leading banks. It is also offering no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months on several leading brands. 

Also read: Oppo Air Glass 3

Oppo F25 Pro 5G features

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G comes with several AI features such as AI Smart Image Matting, AI beautification, AI Noise reduction, and more. For photography, the smartphone features a 64MP triple-camera system. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and a 5000mAh battery. 

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 16:02 IST
Tags:
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets