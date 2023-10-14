Oppo Reno11 Pro Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO Reno11 Pro Plus OPPO Reno11 Pro Plus is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 59,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹59,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.81 inches (17.3 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

OPPO Reno11 Pro Plus Price in India The starting price for the OPPO Reno11 Pro Plus in India is Rs. 59,990. This is the OPPO Reno11 Pro Plus base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the OPPO Reno11 Pro Plus in India is Rs. 59,990. This is the OPPO Reno11 Pro Plus base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. OPPO Reno11 Pro Plus (12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)

Oppo Reno11 Pro Plus Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 50 MP

Display 6.81 inches (17.3 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera Display Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 386 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.81 inches (17.3 cm) General Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 13, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand OPPO Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Graphics Adreno 740

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 12 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 512 GB

Expandable Memory No

