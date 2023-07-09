 Oppo Find X2 Price in India (09 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO Find X2

OPPO Find X2 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 64,990 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor , 4200 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Find X2 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Find X2 now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 09 July 2023
Key Specs
₹64,990
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
48 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP
32 MP
4200 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
12 GB
Oppo Find X2 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • 4200 mAh
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 48 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP
Battery
  • Yes, VOOC, v2.0, 65W: 40 % in 10 minutes
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4200 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • F2.4
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • IMX586, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Yes, Contrast Detection autofocus, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • F1.7
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 32 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
  • Single
Design
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
  • 8 mm
  • 192 grams
  • 74.5 mm
  • Black, Ocean
  • 164.9 mm
Display
  • 93.1 %
  • 1440 x 3168 pixels
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 19.8:9
  • 519 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • OLED
  • 120 Hz
  • 88.22 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • 800 nits
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • OPPO
  • June 27, 2020 (Official)
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Find X2
  • ColorOS
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Adreno 650
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR5
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • 12 GB
  • 22.0 s
Special Features
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 3.0
  • No
Oppo Find X2 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo Find X2 in India?

Oppo Find X2 price in India at 57,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 4200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo Find X2?

How many colors are available in Oppo Find X2?

What is the Oppo Find X2 Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo Find X2 Waterproof?

View More

    Oppo Find X2