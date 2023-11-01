 Oppo Find X Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO Find X

OPPO Find X is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 60,990 in India with 16 MP + 20 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor , 3730 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Find X from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Find X now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
OPPOFindX_Display_6.4inches(16.26cm)
OPPOFindX_FrontCamera_25MP
OPPOFindX_Ram_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32614/heroimage/127684-v11-oppo-find-x-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOFindX_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32614/heroimage/127684-v11-oppo-find-x-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOFindX_4
1/11 OPPOFindX_Display_6.4inches(16.26cm)
2/11 OPPOFindX_FrontCamera_25MP"
3/11 OPPOFindX_Ram_8GB"
4/11 OPPOFindX_3"
View all Images 5/11 OPPOFindX_4"
Key Specs
₹60,990
256 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
16 MP + 20 MP
25 MP
3730 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
8 GB
OPPO Find X Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO Find X in India is Rs. 60,990.  At Amazon, the OPPO Find X can be purchased for Rs. ...Read More

The starting price for the OPPO Find X in India is Rs. 60,990.  At Amazon, the OPPO Find X can be purchased for Rs. 57,500.  This is the OPPO Find X base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue.

Oppo Find X Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3730 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • 25 MP
  • 16 MP + 20 MP
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 3730 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Super VOOC
Camera
  • Exmor RS
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Slide
  • Single
Design
  • 186 grams
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 156.7 mm
  • Bordeaux Red, Glacier Blue
  • 74.2 mm
  • 9.6 mm
Display
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • Yes
  • 403 ppi
  • 93.8 %
  • 86.29 %
  • 19.5:9
  • AMOLED
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • ColorOS
  • August 4, 2018 (Official)
  • OPPO
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 1000 Mbit/s ↓ 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 1000 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 10 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.649 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.766 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • 8 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 630
Sensors
  • No
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • No
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes
Mobiles By Brand

Oppo Find X FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo Find X in India? Icon Icon

Oppo Find X price in India at 60,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 20 MP), Front Camera (25 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 3730 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo Find X? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Oppo Find X? Icon Icon

What is the Oppo Find X Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Oppo Find X Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

