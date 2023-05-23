Home Photos Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z smartwatch: Price, specs and features

Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z smartwatch: Price, specs and features

Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Z smartwatch has been launched and here are all the features and price:

May 23 2023
Gizmore has announced the launch of its latest 'Made in India' smartwatch GIZFIT Glow Z today. The smartwatch features a 15-day marathon battery.
Gizmore has announced the launch of its latest 'Made in India' smartwatch GIZFIT Glow Z today. The smartwatch features a 15-day marathon battery. (Gizmore)
Gizmore has announced the launch of its latest 'Made in India' smartwatch GIZFIT Glow Z today. The smartwatch features a 15-day marathon battery.
The GIZFIT Glow Z is one of the most affordable smartwatches with an Always-on AMOLED display. It comes at an entry-level price point.
The GIZFIT Glow Z is one of the most affordable smartwatches with an Always-on AMOLED display. It comes at an entry-level price point. (Gizmore)
The GIZFIT Glow Z is one of the most affordable smartwatches with an Always-on AMOLED display. It comes at an entry-level price point.
The GIZFIT Glow Z is one of the most affordable smartwatches with an Always-on AMOLED display. It comes at an entry-level price point.
The newly launched smartwatch features a 1.78 inch (4.52 cm) 2.5D Curved HD AMOLED screen with a resolution of 368 x 448 PX, and best-in-class 600 NITS Super Brightness. 
The newly launched smartwatch features a 1.78 inch (4.52 cm) 2.5D Curved HD AMOLED screen with a resolution of 368 x 448 PX, and best-in-class 600 NITS Super Brightness.  (Gizmore)
image caption
The newly launched smartwatch features a 1.78 inch (4.52 cm) 2.5D Curved HD AMOLED screen with a resolution of 368 x 448 PX, and best-in-class 600 NITS Super Brightness.
The Smartwatch has a premium metallic body (IP67 Water Resistant), which beautifully complements the curved AMOLED display. 
The Smartwatch has a premium metallic body (IP67 Water Resistant), which beautifully complements the curved AMOLED display.  (Gizmore)
image caption
The Smartwatch has a premium metallic body (IP67 Water Resistant), which beautifully complements the curved AMOLED display.
The smartwatch will be available in three color options –Black, Blue and Burgundy. It will be available on Flipkart and Gizmore’s official website at a price of Rs. 1,999. However, it will be available at a promotional price of Rs. 1,499 for the initial 3 days. 
The smartwatch will be available in three color options –Black, Blue and Burgundy. It will be available on Flipkart and Gizmore’s official website at a price of Rs. 1,999. However, it will be available at a promotional price of Rs. 1,499 for the initial 3 days.  (Gizmore)
image caption
The smartwatch will be available in three color options –Black, Blue and Burgundy. It will be available on Flipkart and Gizmore's official website at a price of Rs. 1,999. However, it will be available at a promotional price of Rs. 1,499 for the initial 3 days.
