Poco C32 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

POCO C32 POCO C32 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G37 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹8,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 32 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G37 Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 3 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Poco C32 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Helio G37

Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 8 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Battery USB Type-C No

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Pixel Density 270 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Display Type IPS LCD General Operating System Android v12

Brand POCO

Launch Date October 8, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

NFC No

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

GPS Yes with A-GPS

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Fabrication 12 nm

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 3 GB

Graphics PowerVR GE8320

Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear Storage Internal Memory 32 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?