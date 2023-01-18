 Poco M2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO M2

    POCO M2

    POCO M2 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M2 from HT Tech. Buy POCO M2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Add to compare
    POCO M2 Price in India

    POCO M2 price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of POCO M2 is Rs.9,799 on amazon.in.

    Poco M2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 198 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 163.3 mm
    • 77 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    • Pitch Black, Slate Blue, Brick Red
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 400 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 395 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 19.5:9
    • 83.06 %
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    General
    • POCO
    • M2
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 8, 2020 (Official)
    • MIUI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 0.854 W/kg, Body: 0.417 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio G80
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 13+8+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Up to 48 GB
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Poco M2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Poco M2 in India?

    Poco M2 price in India at 12,994 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G80; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Poco M2?

    How many colors are available in Poco M2?

    How long does the Poco M2 last?

    What is the Poco M2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Poco M2 Waterproof?

    Poco M2