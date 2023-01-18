 Poco M3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO M3

    POCO M3

    POCO M3 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M3 from HT Tech. Buy POCO M3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    
    ₹ 10,499 M.R.P. ₹12,999
    POCO M3 Price in India

    POCO M3 price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of POCO M3 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Poco M3 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 672 Hours(4G)
    • 02h 18m 51s
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 672 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 6000 mAh
    Camera
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2.05, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • F1.79
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F2.05
    Design
    • 162.3 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 77.3 mm
    • 197 grams
    • 9.6 mm
    • Power Black, Cool Blue, Poco Yellow
    • Yes, Splash proof
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 60 Hz
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 400 nits
    • 90.34 %
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • 83.25 %
    • 395 ppi
    General
    • Yes
    • M3
    • MIUI
    • POCO
    • February 3, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Head: 0.868 W/kg, Body: 0.865 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 24.0 s
    • 11 nm
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • Adreno 610
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • Up to 47.4 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Poco M3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Poco M3 in India?

    Poco M3 price in India at 11,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Poco M3?

    How many colors are available in Poco M3?

    How long does the Poco M3 last?

    What is the Poco M3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Poco M3 Waterproof?

    Poco M3