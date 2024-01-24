 Realme Book Slim Intel Evo Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। realme Laptop
Realme Book Slim Intel Evo Laptop

Realme Book Slim Intel Evo Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 47,999 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Book Slim Intel Evo Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Realme Book Slim Intel Evo Laptop now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Key Specs
₹47,999
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
2160 x 1440 Pixels
1.38 Kg weight (Light-weight)
11 Hrs
Realme Book Slim Intel Evo Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Book Slim Intel Evo Laptop in India is Rs. 47,999.  It comes in the following colors: Real Blue.

Realme Book Slim Intel Evo Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR4X,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Realme Book Slim Intel Evo Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • 11 Hrs
  • Li-Po
  • 65W PD Super-Fast Charge W
Display Details
  • No
  • 3:2
  • 185 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 2K QHD IPS LCD Display (400nits peak brightness 100% sRGB 3:2 aspect ratio Full Vision Display)
  • 2160 x 1440 Pixels
  • 90 %
  • LCD
  • 400 nits
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • Book Slim
  • 1.38 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 14.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 307 x 299 x 14.9 mm
  • Real Blue
  • realme
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR4X
  • 1
  • 4266 Mhz
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • Dual HARMAN Speaker
  • Yes
  • Dual Microphone, Vocplus AI Noise Cancellation Algorithm
  • Stereo Surround Sound By DTS
  • 720p
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n
  • 4
  • Yes
  • 5.2
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 4
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 2.4 Ghz
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Chiclet Keyboard
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Realme Book Slim Intel Evo Laptop