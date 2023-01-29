 Realme Gt 2 Explorer Master Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme GT 2 Explorer Master

    Realme GT 2 Explorer Master

    Realme GT 2 Explorer Master is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 41,390 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT 2 Explorer Master from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT 2 Explorer Master now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Expected Release Date: 29 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37857/heroimage/151344-v2-realme-gt-2-explorer-master-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37857/images/Design/151344-v2-realme-gt-2-explorer-master-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37857/images/Design/151344-v2-realme-gt-2-explorer-master-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37857/images/Design/151344-v2-realme-gt-2-explorer-master-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37857/images/Design/151344-v2-realme-gt-2-explorer-master-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹41,390 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹41,390 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Price in India

    Realme GT 2 Explorer Master price in India starts at Rs.41,390. The lowest price of Realme GT 2 Explorer Master is Rs.33,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme GT 2 Explorer Master price in India starts at Rs.41,390. The lowest price of Realme GT 2 Explorer Master is Rs.33,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme Gt 2 Explorer Master Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 100W: 100 % in 25 minutes
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Yes
    • Single
    • F1.88
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • F2.5
    • Yes
    • 16 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 161.4 mm
    • 74.3 mm
    • Black, Hardcase, Ice White
    • 195 grams
    • 8.5 mm
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • 94.2 %
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2412 pixels
    • 20:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 90.38 %
    • 394 ppi
    General
    • realme
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • GT 2 Explorer Master
    • January 30, 2023 (Expected)
    • Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition
    • Realme UI
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR5X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • 64 bit
    • 4 nm
    • LPDDR5X
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 730
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 50MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    • Yes
    • Optical
    Storage
    • No
    • UFS 3.1
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme Gt 2 Explorer Master