Realme Narzo 70 5G series launching on April 24 in India- Check expected specs, price, more

Realme is launching its new Narzo series in India on April 24, 2024, at 12 PM. The Realme Narzo 70 5G series will include Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x 5G and it is expected to be announced in the mid-range segment. The smartphone is expected to come with several unique features such as a vapour chamber for thermal management and more. If you are looking for a feature-filled mid-range smartphone, then know what the Realme Narzo 70 5G will have in store for users.

Realme Narzo 70 5G specs

Realme microsite revealed that the Realme Narzo 70 will feature an AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and a 4356mm square vapour chamber system for cooling. Additionally, the Realme Narzo 70 5G will be backed by a 5000mAh battery that may support 67W SuperVOOC charging. The smartphone will also support an in-display fingerprint sensor along with a quad camera setup housed in a circular camera module. However, the camera specs are yet to be revealed.

Last year the Realme Narzo 40 series grabbed much attention with vegan leather back, design and performance. Now, Realme is back with another generation of the Narzo series, which will be finally unveiled tomorrow. Know more about the speculated price range of the Realme Narzo 70 5G series.

Realme Narzo 70 5G price

According to speculations the Realme Narzo 70 5G is expected to be priced under Rs.15000 and the Realme Narzo 70x 5G may come under Rs.12000. However, its predecessor, Realme Narzo 60 was announced with a starting price of Rs.17999. Therefore, the upcoming device may receive a price reduction this year.

More Realme Narzo 70 5G specifications will be revealed at the launch event which is scheduled for April 24. Therefore, we must wait and see what the new Realme Narzo devices will have in store for users.

