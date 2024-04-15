Realme P1 series launched exclusively in India with 120Hz AMOLED display - All the details

After weeks of anticipation, Realme has taken the wraps off its latest smartphone, the Realme P1 series today, April 12. The company claims it is a smartphone series exclusively crafted for the Indian market. The series includes two smartphones - the Realme P1 5G and the Realme P1 Pro 5G, with the standout feature being 120Hz AMOLED displays on both devices. From features, and specifications to price, know all about the new Realme P1 series.

Realme P1 series features and specifications

The Realme P1 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It features the Mini Capsule 2.0 and a 7-layer vapour chamber cooling system for improved thermal performance. The Realme P1 5G is rated IP54 for dust and water resistance.

On the other hand, the Realme P1 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 129Hz and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Realme P1 Pro 5G sports a 3D vapour chamber cooling system, Tactile Engine and an IP65 dust and water resistance rating.

Both smartphones feature a dual camera setup at the back, headlined by a 50MP Sony LYT600 sensor. While the P1 5G has a 2MP B&W secondary sensor, the P1 Pro 5G sports an 8MP portrait camera. Both devices also come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Realme P1 series price and availability

The Realme P1 5G starts at Rs. 15999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 18999. On the other hand, the 128GB and 256GB variants of the Realme P1 Pro 5G are priced at Rs. 21999 and Rs. 22999 respectively.

The Realme P1 5G goes on sale starting today, April 15, at 6 PM IST on Flipkart and realme.com. The Realme P1 Pro 5G will be available for purchase starting April 22 at 6 PM IST. Buyers can take advantage of discounts of up to Rs. 2000 on the purchase of both smartphones.

