Realme P1 series set to launch in India today; Check expected features, price and more

Ahead of the launch of the Realme P1 series today in India, check its rumoured features, price, features and other details.

HT TECH
Apr 15 2024, 11:56 IST
Realme P1 series set to launch in India today; Check expected features, price and more
The Realme P1 series is set to launch in India today, April 15. Check details. (Realme)

Just weeks after the launch of Realme 12X, the company is all geared up to launch another smartphone, the Realme P1 series today, April 15. Multiple smartphones are expected to be part of its lineup and it is likely to be an India-exclusive series where ‘P' stands for ‘Power'. Thus, the Realme P1 series may be a performance-oriented offering from the company while keeping the needs of the budget user in mind. Ahead of the official launch, here's what we know about the Realme P1 series so far.

Realme P1 series features and specifications

As per the reports, the Realme P1 series may have two models - Realme P1 and Realme P1 Pro. The series is confirmed to sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, TUV Rheinland certification and feature Rainwater Touch technology. Realme has also confirmed that the devices will have an IP54 dust and water resistance rating and will support 45W SuperVOOC charging. The Realme P1 series will also have a 7-layer vapour chamber cooling system.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Realme P1 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, while the P1 Pro 5G will get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 under the hood. As per the teased images, the Realme P1 Pro 5G will sport a dual camera system, while the P1 5G will have a triple camera setup at the back.

As per the reports, the Realme P1 series will be launching in two colours. The Realme P1 5G could be available in Peacock Green and Phoenix Red, while the P1 Pro 5G may be available in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red colours.

Realme P1 series price, launch date

The Realme P1 5G will be priced under Rs. 15000 in India, the company has confirmed. On the other hand, the Realme P1 Pro 5G could be priced under Rs. 20000. Both smartphones will launch in India today, April 15 at 12 PM IST.

