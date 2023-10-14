Realme Narzo 60a Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme Narzo 60A Realme Narzo 60A is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 17,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G90 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹17,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G90 Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme Narzo 60a Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Processor MediaTek Helio G90

Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Battery 6000 mAh

Front Camera 8 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 6000 mAh

Removable No Camera Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Pixel Density 270 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Operating System Android v11

Launch Date October 1, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand realme Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Chipset MediaTek Helio G90

CPU Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G76 MC4

RAM 6 GB

Fabrication 12 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?