 Realme 8 Pro Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme 8 Pro

    Realme 8 Pro

    Realme 8 Pro is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 8 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Realme 8 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35546/heroimage/141784-v4-realme-8-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35546/images/Design/141784-v4-realme-8-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35546/images/Design/141784-v4-realme-8-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35546/images/Design/141784-v4-realme-8-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35546/images/Design/141784-v4-realme-8-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹17,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹17,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    4500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 17,199 M.R.P. ₹21,999
    Buy Now

    Realme 8 Pro Summary

    Realme 8 Pro was released earlier this year. It's a premium smartphone with Super AMOLED display, Ultra Quad-camera configuration, bold design, powerful battery and fast charging. The new Realme UI 2.0 runs on top of Android 11 in Realme 8 Pro. The smartphone is 8.1mm thick and weighs around 176g. It sells in three colour variants: Infinite Blue, Infinite Black and Illuminating Yellow.

    Price

    The Realme 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 for the base model with 6+128GB configuration. The other variant with 8+128GB configuration is available for Rs 19,999.

    Storage

    The Realme 8 Pro comes in two different configurations, having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 128 GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.

    Display

    The Realme 8 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) Super AMOLED display. The display is 6.4 inches in size and has a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It has a pixel density of 409ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent.

    Processor

    The Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It includes a cluster of six Kryo 470 CPU cores, and 5th Generation Qualcomm AI Engine. The smartphone comes with an inbuilt Adreno 618 GPU.

    Camera

    The Realme 8 Pro smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration. It has a 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.88 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, both with an f/2.4 aperture. Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra Wide, Ultra Macro, Timelapse, and HDR are amongst the features available on the back camera arrangement. The Realme 8 Pro has a 16 MP Sony IMX471 camera on the front with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies.

    Battery

    The Realme 8 Pro has a 4500mAh battery and comes with a 50W SuperDart charging technology.

    Top rivals

    Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and iQOO Z5 are amongst Realme 8 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    4G (Indian bands supported), 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth, 3.5mm jack, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, and more are amongst the connectivity choices available on the Realme 8 Pro. An ultra-fast in-display fingerprint sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, acceleration sensor, and gyro-meter sensor are amongst the phone's many sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-8-pro/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/realme-8-pro-price-in-india-100532%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Realme 8 Pro Price in India

    Realme 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs.17,999. The lowest price of Realme 8 Pro is Rs.17,199 on amazon.in.

    Realme 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs.17,999. The lowest price of Realme 8 Pro is Rs.17,199 on amazon.in.

    Realme 8 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4500 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Super Dart, 50W: 100 % in 47 minutes
    • 4500 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • F2.45
    • Exmor RS
    • F1.88
    • 20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.1 mm
    • 160.6 mm
    • Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, Illuminating Yellow
    • 73.9 mm
    • 176 grams
    Display
    • 83.32 %
    • 90.8 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Super AMOLED
    • 60 Hz
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 411 ppi
    • 1000 nits
    • 20:9
    General
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    • 8 Pro
    • Realme UI
    • March 25, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • realme
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Head: 1.098 W/kg, Body: 0.531 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    • Adreno 618
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
    • 8 nm
    • 25.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 108+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 110 GB
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme 8 Pro