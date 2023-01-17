Realme 8 Pro Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 8 Pro Summary

Realme 8 Pro was released earlier this year. It's a premium smartphone with Super AMOLED display, Ultra Quad-camera configuration, bold design, powerful battery and fast charging. The new Realme UI 2.0 runs on top of Android 11 in Realme 8 Pro. The smartphone is 8.1mm thick and weighs around 176g. It sells in three colour variants: Infinite Blue, Infinite Black and Illuminating Yellow.



Price



The Realme 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 for the base model with 6+128GB configuration. The other variant with 8+128GB configuration is available for Rs 19,999.



Storage



The Realme 8 Pro comes in two different configurations, having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 128 GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.



Display



The Realme 8 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) Super AMOLED display. The display is 6.4 inches in size and has a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It has a pixel density of 409ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent.



Processor



The Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It includes a cluster of six Kryo 470 CPU cores, and 5th Generation Qualcomm AI Engine. The smartphone comes with an inbuilt Adreno 618 GPU.



Camera



The Realme 8 Pro smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration. It has a 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.88 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, both with an f/2.4 aperture. Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra Wide, Ultra Macro, Timelapse, and HDR are amongst the features available on the back camera arrangement. The Realme 8 Pro has a 16 MP Sony IMX471 camera on the front with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies.



Battery



The Realme 8 Pro has a 4500mAh battery and comes with a 50W SuperDart charging technology.



Top rivals



Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and iQOO Z5 are amongst Realme 8 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



4G (Indian bands supported), 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth, 3.5mm jack, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, and more are amongst the connectivity choices available on the Realme 8 Pro. An ultra-fast in-display fingerprint sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, acceleration sensor, and gyro-meter sensor are amongst the phone's many sensors.



Reference-



https://www.realme.com/in/realme-8-pro/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/realme-8-pro-price-in-india-100532%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off