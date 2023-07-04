Reliance Jiophone Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Reliance JioPhone Reliance JioPhone is a KAI OS phone, available price is Rs 2,350 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Reliance JioPhone from HT Tech. Buy Reliance JioPhone now with free delivery.