 Reliance Jiophone Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Reliance Phones Reliance JioPhone

Reliance JioPhone

Reliance JioPhone is a KAI OS phone, available price is Rs 2,350 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Reliance JioPhone from HT Tech. Buy Reliance JioPhone now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
RelianceJioPhone_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
RelianceJioPhone_FrontCamera_0.3MP
RelianceJioPhone_Ram_512MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P31005/heroimage/119143-v5-reliance-jio-phone-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RelianceJioPhone_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P31005/heroimage/119143-v5-reliance-jio-phone-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RelianceJioPhone_4
RelianceJioPhone_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
RelianceJioPhone_FrontCamera_0.3MP"
RelianceJioPhone_Ram_512MB"
RelianceJioPhone_3"
RelianceJioPhone_4"
Key Specs
₹2,350
4 GB
2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
2 MP
0.3 MP
2000 mAh
KAI OS
512 MB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹2,350
4 GB
2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
2 MP
2000 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Reliance Jiophone Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 0.3 MP
  • 2000 mAh
  • 2 MP
Battery
  • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
  • 2000 mAh
Camera
  • No
  • No
  • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
  • 0.3 MP Front Camera
  • Single
  • No
  • Digital Zoom
Design
  • Black
Display
  • No
  • TFT
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 167 ppi
  • 240 x 320 pixels
General
  • Reliance
  • KAI OS
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • October 1, 2017 (Official)
  • No
  • Jio Phone
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AAC+, AMR, eAAC+, MIDI, MP3, OGG
  • Yes, Video Formats: H.263, H.264, MPEG4
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wireless FM
  • Yes, Video Formats: H.263, H.264, MPEG4
  • Music ringtones, Vibration
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Yes, v4.1
  • SIM1: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • Spreadtrum SC9820A
  • Mali-400
  • Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 512 MB
Smart TV Features
  • 2 MP
Special Features
  • MyJio, JioTV, JioCinema, JioChat, JioMusic, JioXpressNews, WhatsApp
  • Yes, Practically Unlimited
  • Yes, Microsoft Exchange
  • Yes
  • Yes, HTML
  • Calculator, Converter, Countdown timer, Stopwatch, Timer, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
Storage
  • 4 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Reliance Jiophone FAQs

What is the price of the Reliance Jiophone in India?

Reliance Jiophone price in India at 1,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9820A; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Reliance Jiophone?

How many colors are available in Reliance Jiophone?

How long does the Reliance Jiophone last?

What is the Reliance Jiophone Battery Capacity?

Is Reliance Jiophone Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Reliance Jiophone