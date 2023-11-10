 Reliance Jiophone Prima 4g - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Reliance JioPhone Prima 4G

Reliance JioPhone Prima 4G is a KAI OS phone, speculated price is Rs 2,599 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1800 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 10 November 2023
Key Specs
₹2,599 (speculated)
2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
0.3 MP
0.3 MP
1800 mAh
KAI OS
512 MB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Reliance JioPhone Prima 4G Price in India

The starting price for the Reliance JioPhone Prima 4G in India is Rs. 2,599.  This is the Reliance JioPhone Prima 4G base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Reliance JioPhone Prima 4G in India is Rs. 2,599.  This is the Reliance JioPhone Prima 4G base model with 512 MB RAM. It comes in the following colors: Blue and Yellow.

Reliance JioPhone Prima 4G

(512 MB RAM) - Blue, Yellow
Upcoming

Reliance Jiophone Prima 4g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1800 mAh
  • 0.3 MP
  • 0.3 MP
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • 1800 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • 0.3 MP Front Camera
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
  • No
  • No
  • Digital Zoom
  • Single
  • No
Design
  • Blue, Yellow
Display
  • No
  • TFT
  • 167 ppi
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
General
  • KAI OS
  • November 10, 2023 (Expected)
  • Reliance
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Yes
  • Music ringtones, Vibration
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 2G
  • Yes
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • SIM1: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • 512 MB
Sensors
  • Yes, Practically Unlimited
  • Yes
  • Yes, HTML
  • Yes
  • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Reliance Jiophone Prima 4g