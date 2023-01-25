 Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2017

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 33,490 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.9 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3600 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • 3600 mAh
    • Yes, Quick
    • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • CMOS
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 16 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    • F1.9
    • No
    • No
    • F1.9
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    Design
    • 156.8 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • 186 grams
    • 77.6 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • Black Sky, Gold Sand
    Display
    • 386 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Super AMOLED
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 73.44 %
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy A7 2017
    • March 15, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.294 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core, 1.9 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880
    • Mali-T830 MP3
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 23 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 price in India at 22,899 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A7 2017?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A7 2017?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2017