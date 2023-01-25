Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 in India?
Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 price in India at 22,899 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3600 mAh.
