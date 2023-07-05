 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1tb Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1TB

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1TB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 117,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.31 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1TB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1TB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 July 2023
Key Specs
₹117,900
1 TB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.31 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP
10 MP + 8 MP
4100 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
12 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1tb Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
  • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
  • 4100 mAh
  • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • F1.9
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.5
  • Dual
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 10 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size) 8 MP, Depth Camera(22 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • S5K2L4, ISOCELL Plus
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • Back: Aluminium
  • Dust proof
  • 198 grams
  • Ceramic White
  • 74.1 mm
  • 7.8 mm
  • 157.6 mm
Display
  • 526 ppi
  • 87.11 %
  • 19:9
  • 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • 60 Hz
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Galaxy S10 Plus 1TB
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Yes
  • Samsung One UI
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • March 8, 2019 (Official)
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • No
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Head: 1.060 W/kg
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 2000 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 20) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 2000 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 20) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
Performance
  • 12 GB
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
  • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.31 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G76 MP12
  • 8 nm
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Ultrasonic
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes
  • 1 TB
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1tb FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1Tb in India?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1Tb price in India at 66,280 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP), Front Camera (10 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 4100 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1Tb?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1Tb?

What is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1Tb Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1Tb Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1tb