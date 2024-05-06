Samsung rolls out One UI 6.1 update for Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3; check what's new

Samsung has commenced the rollout of its highly anticipated One UI 6.1 update to its flagship Galaxy smartphones from 2021 and 2022 in South Korea. This update, based on Android 14, introduces numerous enhancements and AI features to the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, and previous models of Galaxy foldable phones.

Key Highlights of One UI 6.1 Update:

Expanded Availability and Features:

The One UI 6.1 update is now being distributed to eligible devices in South Korea, with other regions expected to follow suit shortly. Samsung's 2021 and 2022 flagship S series and Z series phones are among the recipients of this update, which grants access to Galaxy AI features.

Feature Enhancements:

According to reports from Samsung community forums, the update includes various enhancements tailored to different device models. While newer models like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 receive AI-generated wallpapers and generative AI-powered editing, older devices such as the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 may only receive specific features like the Circle to Search functionality.

Manual Update Process:

Users in South Korea can manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and Install on their devices. Given the substantial size of the update, approximately 3GB, it is advisable to perform the update while connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Timeline and Expectations:

The One UI 6.1 update was initially announced alongside the launch of the Galaxy S24 series in January. Since then, Samsung has progressively rolled out the update to newer devices, including the Galaxy S23 family and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Further expansion of the update to older devices, such as the Galaxy Tab S8 series, is anticipated in the near future.

With the release of the One UI 6.1 update, Samsung continues to enhance the user experience for its flagship Galaxy smartphones, providing users with access to new features and improvements. As the rollout expands to more regions and devices, Samsung users can look forward to enjoying the benefits of these enhancements in the coming weeks.