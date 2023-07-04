 Samsung Galaxy S20 5g Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 74,999 in India with 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 5G now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹74,999
128 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP
10 MP
4000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
12 GB
Key Specs
₹74,999
128 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP
4000 mAh
Samsung Galaxy S20 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 10 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • 4000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.2" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • F2.2
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • 151.7 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink
  • 69.1 mm
  • 7.9 mm
  • Dust proof
  • 163 grams
Display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • 566 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 88.53 %
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 20:9
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • 120 Hz
  • 1440 x 3200 pixels
General
  • Samsung One UI
  • Yes
  • Galaxy S20 5G
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung
  • February 9, 2021 (Official)
  • Android v10 (Q)
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
Performance
  • LPDDR5
  • 12 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 7 nm
  • Mali-G77 MP11
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Smart TV Features
  • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Ultrasonic
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 3.0
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Samsung Galaxy S20 5g