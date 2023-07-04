Samsung Galaxy S20 5g Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Burgundy, 12GB, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Ex
₹74,990
₹118,900
Buy Now
Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 341 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.
Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 341 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.