 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 512 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹39,999
    512 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    ₹ 39,999 M.R.P. ₹89,999
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB price in India starts at Rs.39,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB is Rs.39,299 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4500 mAh
    • 48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 32 MP
    Battery
    • 4500 mAh
    • Up to 47 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Yes
    • No
    • 00h 56m 21s
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 47 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • No
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • ISO-CELL
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 8.1 mm
    • 75.6 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 162.5 mm
    • Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue
    • 186 grams
    Display
    • 88.22 %
    • Super AMOLED Plus
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 393 ppi
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 20:9
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB
    • March 1, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Samsung One UI
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 0.279 W/kg
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 19.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    • Adreno 640
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 12MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 512 GB
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512Gb price in India at 37,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512Gb Waterproof?

