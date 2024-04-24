Apple CEO Tim Cook teases ‘Pencil 3’ along with new iPads ahead of May 7 special event

Apple enthusiasts have something to look forward to next month as CEO Tim Cook hinted at the unveiling of a new Apple Pencil 3. With the company scheduling a special event on May 7, it's evident that the focus will be on the iPad lineup.

New iPads on the Horizon

While the spotlight is on the Apple Pencil, the event is also expected to unveil new iPad models. The iPad Air 6 is rumoured to sport the M2 chip and, for the first time, a larger 12.9-inch display. On the other hand, the new iPad Pro is set to feature the advanced M3 chip, OLED displays, and a slimmer profile.

Moreover, Apple seems to be revamping the Magic Keyboard with a redesigned version that could give the iPad a more conventional laptop-like appearance, moving away from the current floating design.

Save the Date

Apple's "Let Loose" event is set to kick off online at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on May 7. Stay tuned for all the exciting announcements!

