 Samsung Galaxy Star Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy Star

    Samsung Galaxy Star is a Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A5 Processor, 1200 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Star from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Star now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy Star Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Star price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Star is Rs.16,499 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Star Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1200 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • 320x240 @ 15 fps
    Design
    • 58.5 mm
    • 105.2 mm
    • Black, Blue, White
    • 102.5 grams
    • 11.9 mm
    Display
    • 3 inches (7.62 cm)
    • 133 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    • 45.32 %
    General
    • Samsung
    • May 15, 2013 (Official)
    • Galaxy Star S5282
    • TouchWiz UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.77 W/kg, Body: 0.62 W/kg
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A5
    • 512 MB
    • Spreadtrum SC8810
    • Mali-300 MP
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Samsung Galaxy Star