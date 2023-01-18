 Samsung Galaxy F23 5g 6gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 6GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 6GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 6GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 6GB RAM Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 6GB RAM is Rs.15,290 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5g 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Li-ion
    • 01h 18m 41s
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 44 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 44 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • F1.8
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 77 mm
    • 198 grams
    • Aqua Blue, Forest Green, Copper Blush
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.4 mm
    • 165.5 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 20:9
    • Yes with notch
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 82.53 %
    • TFT
    • 400 ppi
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    General
    • Samsung One UI
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 16, 2022 (Official)
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy F23 5G 6GB RAM
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.240 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 8 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • Adreno 619
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
    • 29.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 103 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    Samsung Galaxy F23 5g 6gb Ram