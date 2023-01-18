Samsung Galaxy F23 5g 6gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 6GB RAM Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 6GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 6GB RAM now with free delivery.